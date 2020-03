Meet "Debo", our Pet of the Day today. Debo is a 6-month-old male mixed breed puppy. He's a sweet little guy who is full of puppy energy. Debo is looking for someone who is ready for a lot of puppy and can teach him his manners. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. He is at the Capital Area Humane Society where they are asking people to make an appointment to visit Debo. You can set a time by calling 517-626-6060.