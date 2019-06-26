Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
Local man shares story of drunk driving crash amid police crackdown
Top Stories
City program creates summer jobs for teens
First professional men’s tennis tournament coming to mid-Michigan
Detroit small businesses to get $500,000 in grant program
AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents to $2.79 per gallon
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Top Stories
Former head of USA Triathlon takes helm of the Iditarod
Top Stories
Heumann Interest: Drew Stanton’s Veteran Perspective
Top Stories
Wimbledon Glance: Barty makes debut as No. 1
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27; found in hotel room
‘Can I leave?’ At Wimbledon, Osaka takes 2nd Slam ‘L’ in row
Wimbledon makes change in using Miss or Mrs. on court
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Play of The Week
6 Sports Play of the Week July 1
6 Sports Play of The Week June 24
6 Sports Play of The Week June 17
6 Sports Play Of The Week June 3
6 Sports Play Of The Week June 3
More Play of The Week Headlines
6 Sports Play of The Week May 20
6 Sports Play of The Week May 13
6 Sports Play of the Week May 6
6 Sports Play of The Week April 29
6 Sports Play of The Week April 22
6 Sports Play of the Week April 15
6 Sports Play of the Week April 8
6 Sports Play of the Week April 1