DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Out in the Motor City, Jackson Lumen Christi added 15 unanswered points to take the lead in the D7 state title football match.

Undefeated Traverse City Saint Francis had its eyes on a comeback.

But Alex Pastoriza had other ideas.

The junior came up with the clutch interception to help the Titans put this game to rest.

This jaw-dropping interception is our Champion Play of the Week!