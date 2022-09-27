FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) – For this week’s Play of the Week, we’re heading out to Fowler where one Eagle made history on Friday night.

Fowler hosted Pewamo-Westphalia and with 26 seconds left on the clock, the Eagles were down by three until Jacob Hoffman hit Ben Kohagen for the game-winning touchdown.

Kohagen wears No. 10, which was late Portland basketball coach Jason George’s number when he played football at Fowler.

It was an emotional rivalry win for the whole community and it’s why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.