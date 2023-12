LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school boy’s basketball season started last week and it has already produced a Champion Play of the Week.

In Charlotte’s 64-43 win over Hastings on Friday night the Orioles showed off their ability to score in a hurry.

In a transition, senior Culter Brandt pulled off the touch pass leading to an easy bucket for Aidan Laverty in the fourth quarter. On top of this assist, Brandt had a 13 point-night for the Orioles.