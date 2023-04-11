EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was a historic weekend for coach Jake Boss and it’s where our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week is coming from.

On Friday night at Jackson Field, the Spartans were playing Ohio State in game one of their three-game weekend series and sophomore catcher Bryan Broecker really set the tone.

In the bottom of the first, he knocked a two-run single to center to give MSU the early 2-0 lead and they never looked back from there, gifting Jake Boss the 400th win of his career.

It’s why Broecker’s two-run single is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.