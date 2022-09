DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – For our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, there was an obvious choice we just couldn’t pass up.

With less than a minute to go and DeWitt down by one, the Panther offense was looking for a saving grace, and that came in the form of senior wide receiver Bryce Kurncz.

He dashed 22 yards to seal the deal for the Panthers and get the win over Portland 39-34.

DeWitt head coach Rob Zimmerman said it best when he said “he was the dude tonight.”