EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Champion Play of the Week comes from a player Tom “Mr. March” Izzo is quite familiar with.

In East Lansing’s regional championship win over Battle Creek Central, Evan Boyd lobbed one up for Sophomore Cameron Hutson, the son of former Spartan Andre Hutson, and he threw it down with a purpose.

Cameron finished with 21 points to lead the Trojans to their second regional title in three years.