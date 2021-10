LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s Champion Play of the Week we’re making our way out to Bath High School where Pewamo-Westphalia kicker Katie Freed was the star of the night.

Freed came in for her first-ever varsity extra point attempt and she buried it through the uprights.

Also, what’s even better about this is they snagged her from the powder puff team two weeks ago!

A huge tip of the hat to freed.

You can watch her kick in the video at the top of the page!