PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Pewamo-Westphalia hosted Lansing Catholic in a battle between two unbeatens.

And with six seconds left, the Cougars had a chance to win it on a hail mary, but P-W’s Conner Russell shut it down with the game-winning interception.

Russell cramped up earlier in the game and had to be taken off field, but he came back at the perfect time to help the pirates upset Lansing Catholic.

It’s why Russell’s interception is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.