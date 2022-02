LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In tonight’s Play of the Week, we’re tipping our hat to a high school hoopster.

On Friday night, at Lansing Everett High School Vikings’ senior guard Deandre Williams had everyone in awe with a drive and dish to Larenz Smith.

It gave the Vikings a one-point lead over East Lansing.

Check out the video and see how he slithers past the defenders to find Smith.

That play is why Williams is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.