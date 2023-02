CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night at the Dome of Doom, Charlotte senior forward Gage VanAlstine put the exclamation point on the Orioles CAAC White title with his baseline slam!

It was the very last play of the game to help Charlotte win its first title in 31 years.

And what’s even better is VanAlstine usually sits on the bench, so this was a big bucket in more ways than one, and it’s why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.