In this Play of the Week, we’re taking you back to Friday to show off one of, if not the, fastest high schooler in our area.

Charlotte’s Braden Hill took it coast-to-coast on Lansing Sexton’s defense and used a little hop-skip-and-a doo to finish with ease at the hoop.

Hill finished with 24 points on Friday night and helped the Orioles pick up the W 61-50 inside the dome.