EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s time for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, and we’re heading to the high school gridiron with a game from this past Friday night.

DeWitt was playing at East Lansing and with one minute left in the game, East Lansing’s Jace Clarizio made the game-winning interception at the goal line to seal the deal.

This pick help East Lansing beat DeWitt for the first time since 2019, with a final score of 36-30.