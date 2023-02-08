Tom Izzo says dunks can create some excitement and spark a teams offense, and it’s something the Waverly boys basketball team knows all too well.

It’s why one of the Warriors is the recipient of our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

This past Friday night with Holt in town, Deunte Phifer caught a glimpse of Darrius Welch all by himself, and right then and there he knew he was cleared for takeoff.

Welch’s two-handed slam had the student section raising the roof at Phil Odlum Gymnasium and it’s a big reason why the Warriors were able to reclaim the top spot in the CAAC Blue.

Considering all of that, Welch’s two-handed slam was a no-brainer for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.