LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s time for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week and this time we’re heading over to the prep football field.

In Friday night’s Division 5 district semifinal game between Portland and Olivet, there was less than a minute in the game and Olivet was down a touchdown.

On 4th and 20 from the 20-yard line, Olivet was looking for a TD to tie the game, but Drew Miller said ‘see the ball, get the ball’ and ended it himself by snagging the game-winning interception to send the Raiders to the district championship game.

That’s why it was our Champion Play of the Week!