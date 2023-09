Our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week comes from a local high school football game. As soon as we saw this play we knew it was going to be our play of the week.

Dwataye Sams Jr. hurdles to our Champion Play of the Week (WLNS)

East Lansing was on the road at Dewitt and Dwataye Sams Jr. hurdled over a defender and ran into the end zone without any trouble. It helped the East Lansing Trojans beat the Dewitt Panthers 40-34.