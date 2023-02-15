When we saw this bucket, we instantly knew we’d be tipping our hat to Haslett’s Emily Homan.

The Vikings were on the road at Lansing Catholic last Tuesday in a pivotal girls’ hoops showdown.

Haslett was down by one point with under five seconds remaining in the first half. That’s when Homan sent up a prayer.

It was answered in the form of a half-court buzzer beater.

It gave the Vikings a two-point lead at the break.

A shot that ended up being all the difference for the Vikings that night.

You can watch this stellar shot in the video player above.