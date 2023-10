LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the final game of the regular season on Friday night Lansing Everett started week nine with a bang.

Lansing Everett’s Sincere Wright picked up the opening kickoff and set the tone for the game by running the length of the field.

Everett’s Sincere Wright takes opening kick for touchdown. (WLNS)

Everett would go on to beat Okemos 42-0 and seal a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Vikings will take on East Lansing in the first round on Friday.