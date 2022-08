DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Yesterday on the luscious greens at Detroit Golf Club, Tony Finau had a remarkable final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This birdie putt on 12 sealed the deal, separating him from the rest of the pack to become the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, as well as 6 Sports’ Champion Play of the Week.

To see his amazing putt, check out the video player above.