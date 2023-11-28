LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Over the weekend at Ford Field, the high school football season wrapped up and one of our teams was able to bring home a state championship.

With just over four minutes to play in the Divison Seven state title game, Jackson Lumen Christi was down three and facing a fourth-and-four at the 11 line. Then Timmy Crowley connects with Gabe King for the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown.

The Titans took down Menominee 34-30 to claim the program’s 13th state championship and this week’s Champion Play of the Week.