CORRECTION: This article has been corrected to show the Play of the Week was actually made by Elyjah Hendricks. We apologize for the confusion.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – With less than a minute to play and the Comets down by one, Grand Ledge’s Elyjah Hendricks took matters into his own hands.

He powered his way to the bucket. His first try was no good, but that’s why you stick with it.

Hendricks would notch the game-winner to help Grand Ledge hand Okemos its first loss of the season.

That’s why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week