GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – With less than a minute to play and the Comets down by one, Grand Ledge’s Kaleb Batterham took matters into his own hands.

He powered his way to the bucket. His first try was no good, but that’s why you stick with it.

The junior would notch the game-winner to help Grand Ledge hand Okemos its first loss of the season.

That’s why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week