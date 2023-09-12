Nakai Amachree is the recipient of the 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week. Amachree’s speed was on full display in Friday night’s game against St. Johns.

In the run, Amachree realized his first option of running to the left wasn’t going to work so he made a hard cut to the right leaving a bunch of defenders in the dust before being ruled just short of the endzone. He’d score on the next play to help Haslett win a nailbiter 15-14.

This is why Amachree’s zig-zagging run is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.