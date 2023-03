LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, Holt’s Isaiah Foster pulled up from behind the arc to lead the Rams past Mason for their first district title since 2010.

He hit the three with under a minute to play in the game and that’s why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

Holt played Battle Creek Central in the regional semi-final Monday and lost 47-40.