LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It is not often you get to see a 90-plus-yard touchdown at the high school level, but this past Friday it happened.

On Ionia’s first offensive play of Friday’s game against St. Johns, quarterback Travis Tucker Junior took a designed QB run play to the outside and once he got past the secondary there was no catching him on this 95-yard touchdown.

Ionia’s QB – Travis Tucker Junior – 95-yard touchdown run. (WLNS)

The Bulldogs won the game 16-2 and increased their chances of making the playoffs.