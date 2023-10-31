LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week 6 Sports is in Ithaca where there was a great finish in the division eight district opener between the Fowler Eagles and Ithaca Yellowjackets.

Fowler scored a touchdown to make this a one-point game with just over two minutes left in the game and decided to go for two, which would give them the lead.

But Ithaca’s Collin Thrush got into the backfield in a hurry and denied the Eagles a chance to take the lead. The Yellowjackets went on to win this thriller 28-27 and will now take on New Lothrop this Friday for the district title.