LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One player who left it all on the hardwood this past week and came up just short is Pewamo-Westphalia’s Jamison Eklund.

In Wednesday’s state quarterfinal loss to Niles Brandywine, the senior scored two of his 23 points in style. He fought through the defense and still got the bucket to fall despite being double-teamed.

Jamison scored 23 points in his final high school basketball game. His younger brother and freshman Grady put up 28 points in the same game, but Jamison’s in-air acrobatics is why he won our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.