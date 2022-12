LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The first Friday night of high school hoops had us all on the edge of our seats.

The Holt girls were on the road at Lansing Catholic and with 0.8 seconds on the clock and the game tied, Janae Tyler stepped up to the line with ice in her veins and nailed the first free throw.

Her clutch basket put them up by one and even though she missed the second, there wasn’t enough time on the clock for the cougars to fight back.

A thrilling win for the Rams.