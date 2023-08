Now that high school football is back, we had a lot to chose from for this week’s Champion Play of the Week.

The player we are tipping our hat to is Lansing Catholic’s Justin de Varona.

In the Cougars storm-resumed opener against Waverly on Friday afternoon, the senior soared up for the one-handed interception. The interception helped the Cougars stay out in front for the 35-20 season-opening win.