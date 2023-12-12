LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time for the 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, and this move would certainly put Tom Izzo in a good mood partly because it was pulled off by the son of one of his former players.

In East Lansing’s 57-16 win over Birmingham Seaholm, sophomore KJ Torbert came up with the steal and was cleared for take-off.

The son of former Spartan Kelvin Torbert had 12 points on Friday and plays like this are why the Trojans are off to a 3-0 start this season with all three wins being by at least 34 points.