CLEVELAND Ohio, (WLNS) – Cleveland is home to our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

The Detroit Tigers were at Progressive Feld last week, taking on the Guardians and the catch Kody Clemens made in the bottom of the sixth inning did not have any rookie vibes.

Clemens laid his body on the line for his team and it’s why diving catch is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.