EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan State Spartans will be ranked No. 22 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches poll and for a second straight week, we’re tipping our hat to them for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

During Sunday’s match with rival and reigning Big Ten champion Michigan, Justina Gaynor perfectly set up senior forward Lauren DeBeau, who absolutely blasted the ball right past the keeper.

It sealed the win for the Spartans for their first win over Michigan since 2017, making DeBeau’s goal our 6 Sports champion play of the week.