This week’s Champion Play of the Week is from the gridiron with the Detroit Lions.

Friday night at Ford Field was home to Detroit’s first preseason game against the New York Giants. Maurice Alexander shot down the field like he was shot out of a cannon. The wide receiver from Florida International fielded a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and it gave the Lions the boost it needed to come back and win.

Dan Campbell wanted his guys to “cut loose and play” and Alexander did exactly that.