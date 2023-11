(WLNS) — This week there was a high school soccer goal that left a few jaws on the pitch when it happened.

It was during Mason’s state semifinal win over Warren De La Salle in penalty kicks on Thursday.

Mason’s Mendi Rexhepi’s overtime goal. (WLNS)

Junior Mendi Rexhepi shot an impressive goal in overtime to give the Bulldogs the lead.

On a bouncing ball in the box, Rexhepi gathers it and fires a strike to the top right corner of the net, securing the Champion Play of the Week.