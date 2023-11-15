The 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week is a play that many across the area and the state were talking about this weekend.

It happened at Mason’s overtime win over Walled Lake Western on Friday. Senior Kaleb Parrish caught the game-winning touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 44-41 win.

Mason’s wild one-handed touchdown catch. (WLNS)

Mason’s wild one-handed touchdown catch. (WLNS)

What’s also impressive is he was playing with a broken hand and made the catch with a club on his left hand.

The touchdown resulted in Mason winning its third straight regional title and setting up a third straight matchup with Detroit King in the state semi-finals.