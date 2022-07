When the Detroit Tigers faced the Kansas City Royals, as soon as we saw this play we knew it was Play of the Week worthy.

Miguel Cabrera stole third and then on a wild throw down the line he came trotting home like the big kid at heart that he is.

His speed was part of the Tigers’ 7-5 win over the Royals last Tuesday night, but the best part is the big ole smile on his face as he runs home

His playful nature by itself is why this is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.