LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Men’s Basketball player is taking home this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

The Spartans had a dunk party Sunday night against Alcorn State and a dunk by Coen Carr was the best of the night.

Michigan State’s Coen Carr, left, dunks and draws a foul against Alcorn State’s Trevon Stoutermire (20) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



MSU’s freshman Coen Carr lit up the defender with a dunk over his head.

Michigan State’s Coen Carr plays against Alcorn State during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



It even left Head Coach Tom Izzo wondering how Carr pulled it off. After the game, Izzo said it was hard to keep his coaching hat on and not start jumping around like a fan.