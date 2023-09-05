Michigan State wide receiver Tyrell Henry (2), defended by Central Michigan defensive back De’Javion Stepney (5), catches a 10-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Once you have seen the catch you will know why Tyrell Henry’s one-hand catch in the 4th quarter of Friday’s MSU football game against Central Michigan is our Champion Play of the Week.

At the beginning of the 4th quarter, it was second and goal for the Spartans and once Noah Kim lets it fly Henry took flight as well for the one-hand touchdown grab.

The sideline lost its mind when he caught it and this weekend 6 Sports asked him if he ever imagined his first collegiate catch would be featured on ESPN Sportscenter’s top 10 plays.

“Nah … I think that’s something that’s just real outlandish. It’s something you dream about,” Henry told 6 Sports. “So once it came to fruition it was like ‘wow’, um, I actually did it so it’s not something you think your first catch would be but I’m grateful for it and took it with open arms.”