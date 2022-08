LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This past Thursday on the opening night of the high school football season, DeWitt was facing off against Haslett and on the opening kickoff Nakai Amachree showed no mercy.

The Vikings junior running back made everyone’s jaw drop when he returned it 95 yards for the touchdown, and because of it Michigan state has invited him to Friday’s game against Western Michigan University.

Amachree’s jaw-dropping return is our 6 Sports champion play of the week.