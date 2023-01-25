EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Gymnastics freshman Nikki Smith set the tone for the major win over the University of Michigan with her performance on vault.

The West Bloomfield native stole the show after posting a career-high 9.95 on vault and it was the first time this season she’s won the event.

It also helped her earn the all-around title, so it’s easy to see why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the week.

When we asked Coach Mike Rowe what’s clicking for his freshman phenom so early in the year, he said it runs in her family.

“She’s just got it in her genes. Naya does too. I mean the family is very gymnastically blessed and she is,” said Rowe.