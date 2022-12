HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Champion Play of the Week was accomplished by someone whose last name MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo is quite familiar with.

In Howell on Friday, Dec. 16, Okemos freshman KJ Torbert launched a shot from half court and somehow drained it at the buzzer. The incredible shot gave the Wolves a 52-49 victory over Howell.

Torbert is the son of former Spartan Kelvin Torbert.