LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday night was the time to see this week’s Champion Play of the Week. This was an exciting home game for the Mason Bulldogs as St Johns came to town.

Helping to seal the Bulldog’s 55-13 win to claim the CAAC Red title, Kaleb Parrish leaped high for a remarkable one-hand grab.

Kaleb Parrish’s one-hand grab for a touchdown. (WLNS)

Kaleb Parrish’s one-hand grab for a touchdown. (WLNS)

Just last month 24-7 Sports named the senior a two-star recruit. Parrish has already made a visit to Western Michigan.