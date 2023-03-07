LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s that time of the week when we give a quick shout-out to a player who knocked our socks off.

This sharp-shooter from Lansing Catholic is the recipient of our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

In Saturday’s meeting with Haslett, Lansing Catholic was down by two late in the third until Anna Richards would take matters into her own hands with a three-ball.

The junior sparked a 10-0 run for the Cougars to end the quarter to finish with a game-high 23 points and her three were the difference.

It’s why it’s our 6 Sports champion play of the week.