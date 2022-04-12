DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – For the 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, we’re headed to Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers’ first game of the season was on Friday, and Javier Baez played his first game in the Tiger uniform.

Would he ever make it a memorable one!

With the game tied at four in the bottom of the 9th, he sent a ball deep to right.

At first it looked like a catch, but after further review it was ruled that it bounced off the wall first, resulting in a walk-off win for Detroit.

Unbelievable debut for Baez!