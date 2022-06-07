HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the weekend, Holt’s Matthew Barger made some history with one swift swing.

In the top of the 6th inning, the Rams were down by two in their district championship game against Grand Ledge when Barger spiced things up by knocking a two-run jack into the parking lot to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

It hyped the Rams right up, leading to a 4-3 win over the Comets for their first district title in five years. It’s why Barger’s two-run game-changing home run is our 6 Sports Play of the Week.