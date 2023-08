It was a finish for the ages and it’s why it is the 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

On the final lap of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway, Martin Truex Jr was making a hard push to pass Chris Buescher, but Buescher roared off turn four to take the checkered flag by .152 seconds.

It was a nail-biting victory to win his second-straight Cup Series race.