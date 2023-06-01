The Capital Diamond Classic is one high school baseball tournament where divisions and class do not matter, and it’s where this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week comes from.

Big home runs are always thrilling in this tournament and in last week’s quarterfinal matchup between Portland and Grand Ledge, Comets senior Caleb Estrada hammered a homer all the way into a nearby squirrel’s living room.

It helped give Grand Ledge a five-run lead, and that’s why Estrada earns the tip of our hat for the Play of the Week.