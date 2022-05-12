DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – For this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, we’re sticking in the high school ranks.

DeWitt Soccer’s Ainsley Reigler sized up the distance from outside the box and launched a curving shot that found the opposite corner of the net last week.

The effort and skill behind this goal made it our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

It was a spectacular goal, and one of Reigler’s two goals against Holt this past week. You need to see this shot, and it can be watched in the video player above.