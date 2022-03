EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Williamston’s basketball team was on the prowl for its first state title in 82 years.

With the game tied at 62 in overtime with one minute and 48 seconds to play against Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Mason Docks delivered the dagger with his corner Trey to help the Hornets hoist the trophy.

